Car crashes into Admiralty carpark gantry, injures motorcyclist

SINGAPORE - A motorcyclist in his 20s was injured after a car crashed into a carpark gantry in Admiralty and collided with him last Friday evening (Oct 19).

In response to queries, the police said that they were alerted to the accident involving a car and motorcycle at the carpark near Block 482A Admiralty Link at about 6pm.

The motorcyclist, who is in his 20s, was conscious when taken to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital. The 27-year-old car driver was unhurt.

The motorcyclist is understood to have suffered abrasions on his arms and legs.

Readers of citizen journalism website Stomp sent photos showing a mangled silver car with severe damage to its front bumper at the carpark.

A part of the bumper had fallen off the car and pieces of metal debris could be seen strewn across the area near the broken gantry. A crowd had also gathered at the scene.

The Straits Times understands that the car collided with the motorcyclist after driving through the gantry.

The car came to a standstill after crashing into a tree and metal railing.

Police investigations are ongoing.