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Car catches fire in Yishun, two other cars damaged

The vehicle’s engine compartment was badly damaged, while the two vehicles adjacent to it were also damaged.

SINGAPORE – A multi-purpose vehicle (MPV) caught fire in an open-air carpark in Yishun on the morning of Nov 22, resulting in damage to two other cars parked next to it.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it was alerted to the fire, which involved the engine compartment of the car, near Block 270 Yishun Street 22 at 6.55am on Nov 22.

“Two cars parked adjacent to the burning vehicle were also affected by the fire. SCDF extinguished the fire using a hose reel.”

No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire is under investigation, added the SCDF.

In photos and videos posted online, a black car is seen engulfed in flames, with thick smoke billowing from the engine compartment.

One video shows a man attempting to put out the fire with a fire extinguisher. SCDF officers later take over the firefighting efforts.

Photos of the aftermath, shared on the SGRV Front Man Facebook page, show heavy damage on the MPV’s engine compartment.

The front bumper and a headlight of the brown car on its left appear to have been burnt, while the blue car has minor damage on the front.

The total number of vehicle fires decreased from 257 in 2024 to 226 in 2025, SCDF said when it released its annual statistics report on Feb 11.