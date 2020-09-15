Car catches fire in Woodlands, driver taken to hospital

SINGAPORE - A man was taken to hospital after his car caught fire in Woodlands on Tuesday afternoon (Sept 15).

Black smoke can be seen billowing from the car in a video uploaded onto Facebook page SG Road Vigilante. The vehicle's driver door was open.

The accident had occurred at the junction of Woodlands Avenue 1 and 2, said the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF), which was alerted to the accident at 2.10pm.

Firefighters from the SCDF used a hose reel to put out the fire, which involved the engine compartment of the car.

It added that the cause of the fire is under investigation.

The police said that the driver, 59, was conscious when he was taken to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital.

Related Story Car in accident on ECP catches fire and ends up in divider of expressway