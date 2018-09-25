Car catches fire in River Valley Road; no injuries reported

SINGAPORE - A car caught fire in River Valley Road on Tuesday morning (Sept 25), leaving its front badly charred.

There were no injuries, said the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF), which said it was alerted to the fire at 8.18am.

The fire was extinguished with three compressed air foam backpacks and a water jet, said an SCDF spokesman.

Photos of the fire being extinguished were uploaded by Mr Loke Wei Ern, 38, an executive in the shipping line who works at Valley Point, which is near where the incident happened.

In the photos, at least four SCDF personnel are seen extinguishing the fire from the black Toyota sedan, and a Red Rhino firefighting vehicle is seen in the background.

Said Mr Loke: "We were all in the office and my colleagues said something was burning. We could see the smoke from our office on the 30th floor."

He said he did not see the driver at the scene.