SINGAPORE - A car erupted in flames outside Thomson Plaza on Saturday (Feb 13).

The Singapore Civil Defence Force said in response to The Straits Times that it was alerted to a fire along Upper Thomson Road at around 6.50pm.

It was extinguished using a water jet, and there were no reported injuries.

A video circulating online showed thick black smoke coming out of the car, which was covered in flames. A fire truck was situated behind it.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.



It was extinguished using a fire jet, and there were no reported injuries. ST PHOTO: KELVIN CHNG





ST PHOTO: KELVIN CHNG