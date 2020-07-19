GE SPECIAL: POST-GE2020

Capturing election campaigns over the years

Prime Minster Lee Kuan Yew thanking voters for their support after the 1972 election. At the PAP’s Tanjong Pagar branch in Cantonment Road, a large crowd gathered to see him off on his procession. With him were re-elected MP for Anson P. Govindaswamy, party officials and supporters. ST FILE PHOTO
People waiting in queues to cast their votes on Polling Day on May 30, 1959. Out of the 587,797 electors, 55 per cent were new citizens voting for the first time.ST FILE PHOTO
Leaders of five major parties contesting the 1955 Legislative Assembly election taking part in a Radio Malaya broadcast in March 1955. They include Mr David Marshall (far right) of the Labour Front, Mr Lee Kuan Yew (left, back to camera) of the People’s Action Party, Mr C. C. Tan (centre left) of the Progressive Party, and Mr Abdul Hamid Jumat (centre right) of Singapore Alliance. ST PHOTO: TOH HONG BOON
There was no shortage of kindness when Mr Sim Chong, 85, went to vote at Kampong Kapor Community Centre on Dec 23, 1976. A fellow voter carried him up the stairs, another followed with his walking stick, while a third hailed a trishaw and paid for his ride home after voting was over. ST PHOTO: FRANCIS ONG
Workers’ Party secretary-general J.B. Jeyaretnam greeting supporters in Telok Blangah on Dec 21, 1980, ahead of the 1980 General Election. The following year, he defeated PAP candidate Pang Kim Hin in the Anson by-election, becoming the first opposition MP elected since 1963. ST PHOTO: FRANCIS ONG
Senior Minister Lee Kuan Yew shielding Prime Minister Goh Chok Tong from the rain after it started to drizzle towards the end of a PAP rally on Dec 17, 1992, during campaigning for the Marine Parade by-election. With them was Mr Teo Chee Hean, who was making his electoral debut. ST PHOTO: LIM SENG TIONG
Singapore Democratic Party secretarygeneral Chiam See Tong (garlanded) and his party members being cheered by supporters at a rally in Yishun for the 1991 General Election. ST PHOTO: JACKY HO
Then Deputy Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong celebrating with supporters on Nomination Day for the 2001 General Election after the People’s Action Party won in a walkover for Ang Mo Kio GRC. ST PHOTO: JOSE ENRIQUE SORIANO
People braving the rain to attend the PAP’s rally at Yishun Avenue 2 on Dec 27, 1996, in the lead-up to the general election that was held on Jan 2, 1997. ST PHOTO: GEORGE GASCON
Workers’ Party chief J.B. Jeyaretnam, who led the WP team in the closely fought race for Cheng San GRC, looking on as the winning People’s Action Party team – consisting of candidates (from left, in white) Zainul Abidin Rasheed, Michael Lim, Heng Chiang Meng, Lee Yock Suan and Yeo Guat Kwang – addressed the media after the results were announced at 2.20am on Jan 2, 1997. TNP PHOTO: MOHD ISHAK
Ms Sylvia Lim of the WP celebrating her team’s win in Aljunied GRC in 2011. Voters gave the opposition nearly 40 per cent of the national vote and six seats in Parliament – the opposition’s best showing in at least 30 years. ST PHOTO: DESMOND LIM
Singapore People’s Party chief Chiam See Tong with his Bishan-Toa Payoh GRC team members in his Volkswagen Beetle outside Potong Pasir Town Council before they set off for the nomination centre on April 27, 2011. ST PHOTO: NG SOR LUAN
Retiring Hong Kah GRC MP Ang Mong Seng carrying an umbrella on stage before the start of the PAP rally for Nee Soon GRC at Yishun Stadium on May 4, 2011. ST PHOTO: NURIA LING
About two thousand office workers and passers-by packed the square at UOB Plaza for the Singapore Democratic Party’s lunchtime rally for Holland-Bukit Timah GRC on the last day of campaigning on May 5, 2011. ST PHOTO: ALPHONSUS CHERN
Progress Singapore Party chief Tan Cheng Bock, who lost to the PAP team in West Coast GRC in the July 10 election this year, giving a resident a fist bump during a visit to Ayer Rajah Food Centre on July 12. ST PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI
Voters practising social distancing amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic as they waited in line to cast their votes for Mountbatten SMC at the void deck of Block 54 Cassia Crescent on July 10 this year. ST PHOTO: DESMOND WEE
The Straits Times has been documenting key developments in Singapore's political history over the years, from the first election to Singapore's Legislative Assembly in 1955, to the 13th parliamentary general election on July 10 this year. These include election forums on radio - the precursor to today's debates and livestreamed sessions, rallies in Hong Lim Green, long queues on Polling Day, as well as milestones like the PAP's landslide win in the 1959 General Election and the Workers' Party's breakthrough when it won Aljunied GRC in the 2011 General Election. Here is a selection of the best photos from election campaigns over the years.

