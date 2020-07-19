Capturing election campaigns over the years

The Straits Times has been documenting key developments in Singapore's political history over the years, from the first election to Singapore's Legislative Assembly in 1955, to the 13th parliamentary general election on July 10 this year. These include election forums on radio - the precursor to today's debates and livestreamed sessions, rallies in Hong Lim Green, long queues on Polling Day, as well as milestones like the PAP's landslide win in the 1959 General Election and the Workers' Party's breakthrough when it won Aljunied GRC in the 2011 General Election. Here is a selection of the best photos from election campaigns over the years.