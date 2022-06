Visitors to Gardens by the Bay's Cloud Forest can enjoy a new display of orchids from Costa Rica - including its national flower Guaria Morada (above) - till July 11. Named Orchids of Costa Rica - Resilient Beauty, the floral display features more than 30 species of orchids from the Central American country, including three that have almost vanished in the wild. The blooms were donated by the country's Lankester Botanical Gardens. SEE SINGAPORE B5