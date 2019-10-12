CapitaLand gives $750k to support 2,000 needy kids

Real estate developer CapitaLand has launched a programme to help 2,000 pre-school children from low-income families get ready for primary school.

In a press statement yesterday, it said it will give $750,000 to support children in NTUC First Campus' My First Skool pre-school centres.

This will allow seven more centres to run the Classroom Support Programme, which aims to improve the language skills, literacy and numeracy of pre-schoolers who need help in these areas.

The fund will also provide Kindergarten 2 pupils with school bags and other essentials to prepare them for primary school, so that all children can have an equal start in life, CapitaLand said.

The Classroom Support Programme provides teachers with assistants in classrooms so that children with learning difficulties can be taught in small group settings.

CapitaLand's contributions will enable the programme to run in 20 centres, up from 13 currently.

To be eligible for CapitaLand's funding, families must have a monthly household income of less than $3,500 per month and less than $875 per person.

Children must also be identified as having learning needs to join the Classroom Support Programme.

Mr Tan Seng Chai, executive director of CapitaLand Hope Foundation, the philanthropic arm of CapitaLand, said that the company is committed to building inclusive communities.

"We continue to focus on helping children from low-income families in areas such as education, which are key to the children's growth," he said.

Clement Yong