Canossian Daughters of Charity opens new centre in Sallim Road to help kids and families in need

SINGAPORE - A charity started in Italy celebrated its 125 years in Singapore by officially opening a centre offering various services for children and the community on Friday (Nov 15).

The Canossaville Children and Community Services (CCCS) in Sallim Road is a social service agency that was set up to cater to the needs of underprivileged children and their families after the Canossaville Children's Home closed in 2017.

In a statement, the CCCS said that the call to serve the neediest in society remains central to the work of the Canossian Daughters of Charity.

Founded in 1808 in Italy, the Canossian Daughters of Charity is an international religious institution that was established in Singapore in 1894.

The Canossian Sisters provide pastoral care of the sick, elderly and terminally ill, as well as counselling, youth ministry, prison ministry and facilitate inter-religious dialogue.

Mr Lee Poh Wah, chief executive officer of the Lien Foundation, which supports the CCCS, said: "The Canossian Sisters have an established history in Singapore, known for their pioneering work in educating children with disabilities."

On Friday morning, the Canossian Daughters of Charity marked its 125th anniversary with a thanksgiving mass in the Canossian Village before the official opening of the centre, which is located off Aljunied Road together with the village. The event was graced by President Halimah Yacob.

Part of the Canossian Circle of Care programme, the CCCS provides pre-school education for both mainstream children and those with special needs, and after-school care and run a child development unit. It gives priority to underprivileged kids.

Therapists and multi-disciplinary professionals work together with school leaders, teachers and the pastoral care team across the agency's pre-school, primary school, special school for children with hearing loss and after-school care.

CCCS executive director and Sister supervisor of the Canossian Village Theresa Seow said: "This place is a home away from home, providing the love and support needed for some of our children and their families who may be struggling at a point in their lives."

The 125th anniversary celebration will include a Christmas light-up in the Canossian Village on Friday evening.

Among the highlights are a nativity scene depicting the story of Christmas and a 3m-tall Christmas tree which will be lit up.

Emeritus Senior Minister Goh Chok Tong and members of the Inter-Religious Organisation Council will be attending the evening event.