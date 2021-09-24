Cancer survivor joins community care sector to help others

When he was 14, Iylia Haidhar Zulkepli found a tumour in his neck. It turned out to be stage 3 cancer. He then had to undergo intense rounds of chemotherapy and radiotherapy over a month.

It took the Secondary 2 student three months to fully regain his health. But what stayed with him was how well the healthcare staff took care of him, and he emerged from his ordeal with a better understanding of how stressful - yet worthwhile - healthcare jobs can really be.

Mr Iylia, now 30, works as a community care associate at Ren Ci Hospital, having joined in March. He is among those who have taken up the job redesign initiative launched by the Agency for Integrated Care (AIC) last year, aimed at those contemplating a mid-career switch to the community care sector.

The initiative was piloted last year with four participating organisations: St Luke's Eldercare, Ren Ci Hospital, NTUC Health and St Andrew's Community Hospital.

Given its success, more community care organisations will now be invited to come on board, said Senior Minister of State for Health and Manpower Koh Poh Koon yesterday. He was giving an update on the scheme at the Community Care Manpower Development Award (CCMDA) virtual ceremony.

Mr Iylia had previously worked in photography and videography, as well as food delivery, before he joined the community care sector.

He said: "All the things I've learnt so far, I can teach my family and friends, so we can better care for the elderly.

"I also thought about how my mother might need care in her golden years and I didn't want to be unprepared."

Yesterday, more than 160 people received the CCMDA, which provides new joiners and current community care staff with training support and opportunities to pursue and grow their careers.

Since the CCMDA was launched in 2017, more than 550 awards have been given out. This year's number is the largest yet.

Dr Koh said there is growing interest in the sector, particularly among young Singaporeans. The sector aims to help seniors live well and age gracefully at home and in the community.

"We hope that many more will come to know about the community care sector, and also choose to pursue a fulfilling career in this sector."

One such person is Ms Tan Hui Yi, 22, a fourth-year social work student at the National University of Singapore, who applied for the CCMDA. Upon graduation in December, she will join Lee Ah Mooi Old Age Home as a medical social worker.

When asked why she decided to join the community care sector, she said: "I felt that a lot of people fear being admitted into a nursing home, so I was thinking about how I can use my skills and knowledge from social work to make nursing homes a more inviting place for older persons in Singapore."

Ms Tan added that she was inspired by community care initiatives in other countries such as Japan. For instance, to allow seniors to continue to connect with the community, one nursing home there set up a cafe that was open to the community and nursing home residents. "This is an interesting concept that community care and nursing homes in Singapore can adopt."