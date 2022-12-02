Subscriber Picks: Can you catch Covid-19 soon after a booster jab? | New GST tax rate from next month

Subscriber picks is a weekly curation of the best from The Straits Times - where we bring you exclusive reports, in-depth analyses, and the latest happenings in Singapore and beyond.

The GST tax rate will go up from 7 to 8 per cent from next month, and to 9 per cent from 2024.

From 2023, the new rate will also apply to any item valued up to $400 that you buy from e-commerce sites and imported into Singapore via air or post. Some readers wrote in to ask: Will the 8% still apply if payment has been made but the item is expected to arrive only next month? Read on to get the answer.

Can you catch Covid-19 just days after your booster jab? Yes, say experts, even though such cases are not common. Find out why this can happen.

While more are going back to the office, some are taking "work from home" a step further to "work from anywhere". Find out why these Singaporeans chose "workations" in places like South Korea and Bali.

askST: Can I catch Covid-19 just days after getting my booster jab?

Yes, say experts, even though such cases are not common. Find out why.

READ MORE HERE

How much GST should I be paying when the new rate takes effect next month?

You have paid for an item from a GST-registered overseas seller but it will arrive only next month. Do you have to pay 8% GST?

READ MORE HERE

5 things to do at home before going on vacation

How to keep your plants and car battery alive while you are away.

READ MORE HERE

15 best-value Christmas meals for dine-in and takeaway

All ready to eat, drink and be merry? Here's our hand-picked selections to get you started.

READ MORE HERE

S'porean with serious ailment lost his medical insurance as he forgot to pay

Why you should make it a habit to read notices sent by your insurers.

READ MORE HERE

Hard work begins even as S377A is repealed

What is the PAP’s position on LGBTQ election candidates? Did the WP take or not take an official position on S377A?

READ MORE HERE

Going on 'workations': Living it up in Bali while running a business in Singapore

Mr Gabriel Wong and his wife spent 60% of the living expenses they would have spent in Singapore, including rent for a 3-bedroom villa in Seminyak.

READ MORE HERE

Got the munchies while watching World Cup matches? Fix that with these 8 snacks

Score with unusual choices, from Korean chicken leg snack to ramen snack.

READ MORE HERE

