Subscriber Picks: Can you catch Covid-19 soon after a booster jab? | New GST tax rate from next month

The GST tax rate will go up from 7 to 8 per cent from next month, and to 9 per cent from 2024.
From 2023, the new rate will also apply to any item valued up to $400 that you buy from e-commerce sites and imported into Singapore via air or post. Some readers wrote in to ask: Will the 8% still apply if payment has been made but the item is expected to arrive only next month? Read on to get the answer.
Can you catch Covid-19 just days after your booster jab? Yes, say experts, even though such cases are not common. Find out why this can happen.
While more are going back to the office, some are taking "work from home" a step further to "work from anywhere". Find out why these Singaporeans chose "workations" in places like South Korea and Bali.
All ready to eat, drink and be merry? Here's our hand-picked selections to get you started.
S'porean with serious ailment lost his medical insurance as he forgot to pay
Hard work begins even as S377A is repealed
What is the PAP’s position on LGBTQ election candidates? Did the WP take or not take an official position on S377A?
Going on 'workations': Living it up in Bali while running a business in Singapore
Mr Gabriel Wong and his wife spent 60% of the living expenses they would have spent in Singapore, including rent for a 3-bedroom villa in Seminyak.