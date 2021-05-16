Can weddings, sports go on?

GOING OUT AND LEISURE

Q: Can members of the same household go out in groups of more than two people?

A: Yes, family members living together can go out as one group to do essential activities, such as going to school or for a medical appointment.

They can also go out together as a family unit to take care of their elderly relatives, like their grandparents, said Health Minister Ong Ye Kung in a Facebook post yesterday.

However, for grocery shopping, he said that they should try to keep this to two family members only, to minimise the family's exposure to the virus.

The Ministry of Health said it recognises that there may be occasions where members of the same household may need to move around in groups larger than two, especially those with young children or elderly parents. Thus, it is prepared to be flexible in its implementation of the general rule for such bona fide cases.

However, households are urged to observe the prevailing group size limits in public settings and venues as far as possible.

Q: Can my parents continue to come over to my place to take care of my children, and can I send my children to their place as well?

A: Yes, you can continue to do so, said Mr Ong.

He added that families who require childcare support can get grandparents to go over to help, but they should keep to a cap of two visitors per household per day.

Parents can also send their children to their grandparents' place without worrying about the visitor cap, he added. People should continue to limit their total number of social gatherings to not more than two a day, whether it is to another household, or meeting friends and family members in a public place.

Q: My wedding will be held today, the first day the new rules kick in. It is too late to make last-minute arrangements. Will it still be allowed to proceed?

A: A special exception will be made for wedding receptions today to proceed. However, this is subject to the conditions that up to only 100 attendees are allowed and that all unvaccinated attendees must undergo pre-event testing.

Q: Are there any changes to the solemnisation guidelines if it is done at the Registry of Marriages building?

A: A maximum of 10 people, including the bride and groom, are allowed for solemnisations at the Registry of Marriages and Registry of Muslim Marriages buildings.

For solemnisations held in a place of residence, a maximum of 10 people are allowed, including the bride and groom. This number is not inclusive of the solemniser and vendors.

For solemnisations at other venues, the capacity limit is 100 people, or the safe capacity of the venue, whichever is lower.

This is down from the previous cap of 250 people. If there are between 51 and 100 attendees, pre-event testing is required for all unvaccinated attendees.

Q: Will there be any limit to hair services, such as hair treatments which may take a couple of hours?

A: There is no time limit for hair services, but masks must be worn by customers and staff at all times.

Customers can enter the premises only 10 minutes prior to the start of their appointment session and should refrain from mingling with other customers or staff. All safe management measures should be strictly adhered to.

SPORTS

Q: Can I go out to cycle, swim or run?

A: Yes, you can swim outdoors alone or in a group of no more than two people, including yourself. The same rule applies to running and cycling.

Q: Can I exercise outdoors with my family if there are more than two of us, like take a walk in the park together?

A: Yes, you can. However you should split into pairs and maintain safe distancing between individuals (2m) and different groups (3m) while exercising.

Q: Will indoor sports halls still be open for games between just two people?

A: Indoor facilities, including gyms, fitness studios, sports halls, indoor swimming pools and squash courts will continue to be closed from May 8 to June 13, unless they offer only low-intensity physical activities where participants and instructors can be masked at all times.

There will also be no sharing or supplying of common equipment.

Some examples of these activities are yoga, pilates and taiji.

Q: Will there still be outdoor sports programmes and classes for large groups?

A: Yes, however the activity must be of low intensity, with masks on at all times. Multiple groups of two are allowed to join in, but there is a capacity limit of 30 participants or capacity limit of the venue, whichever is lower. The groups are not to intermingle and must remain 3m apart.

If the activity is of high intensity where masks have to be removed, only two people will be allowed, including the instructor or the coach. Multiple groups of two will not be allowed.

Q: Can I still play sports like badminton, basketball and table tennis?

A: Yes, but only in a group of no more than two people (that is, two individuals playing against each other). Masks must be worn at all times when playing indoors, though they can be taken off during strenuous outdoor activities.

SCHOOLS

Q: Will students be allowed to eat in the canteen, since dining in is not allowed?

A: Yes, they can, but schools will enforce a fixed seating plan with 1m spacing during recess time, with no intermingling.

OTHERS

Q: Employers must ensure that no more than 50 per cent of employees who can work from home return to the workplace at any time - does this still hold?

A: No. Safe management measures at the workplace will be tightened. Employers must ensure that all employees who are able to work from home do so. Previously, up to 50 per cent of employees who are able to work from home could be at the workplace at any time.

Q: Will photo shoots/productions that involve more than two people be allowed?

A: From today to June 13, media content production companies may proceed with the default of up to 15 crew or talents on location, including no more than 10 onscreen talents who may unmask if necessary. All productions should not have audiences on-site, and safe distancing of 1m has to be strictly adhered to at all times.

The guidelines are also applicable to photo shoots.

Q: Are home renovation works and construction projects allowed to continue from May 16 to June 13?

A: Yes, they are allowed. However, if there are people residing within the household where the works or services are carried out, there should not be more than two workers allowed per day.