Can the public transport network help charities reach more people?

SMRT’s Journeys For Good initiative aims to rally support for charitable causes across its network, with ads in MRT trains, stations and bus stops

Lee Eng How, 98, has made exercising part of her weekly routine. She visits an active ageing centre in Canberra run by senior care non-profit Blossom Seeds three to four times a week.

Lee Eng How straps a stretch band around her foot and pulls it while gently lifting her knee.

It is 9am on Monday, and the 98-year-old is just getting started on her first exercise class at charity organisation Blossom Seeds’ active ageing centre in Canberra. Chair zumba is up next, followed by a communal lunch.

“I came here and made many friends,” says Lee in Cantonese. She lives with her domestic helper in a two-room flexi Housing Board flat nearby, and visits the centre three to four times a week. Her five children, who are in their 60s and 70s, live with their families.

Blossom Seeds is a fixture to Lee and the 5,000 seniors it serves around Sembawang. Since September, the charity has been on display to millions more – in two charity-themed MRT trains, and across a network of train stations and bus stops operated by SMRT in Singapore.

SMRT’s Journeys For Good charity-themed trains features the advertising campaigns of 12 selected charities, including senior care organisation Blossom Seeds. PHOTO: CAROLINE CHIA

The advertisements are part of Journeys for Good – a three-year collaboration between SMRT and the Ministry for Culture, Community and Youth (MCCY) to give charity organisations free advertising spaces. Blossom Seeds is one of the institutions of a public character (IPCs) selected in the first year.

SMRT made an initial pledge of $1 million to the initiative over three years.

More meaningful journeys

That visibility matters to Blossom Seeds. All its activities are free – funded by government grants and public donations, says its deputy director Christina Lim.

The charity has 42 full-time and part-time staff. It relies mainly on its network of over 400 volunteers, many of whom are seniors themselves.

Besides active ageing programmes that can host up to 50 seniors each, Blossom Seeds also offers vulnerable seniors befriending, medical transport and home-based palliative care.

The goal is not simply to provide care, says Lim, but to ensure seniors “stay active, connected, independent, and purposeful”.

Lee Eng How (left), 98, enjoying catered lunch with Christina Lim (right), the deputy director of senior care charity Blossom Seeds at an active ageing centre in Canberra. PHOTO: CAROLINE CHIA

The Journeys For Good campaign aims to showcase a range of charities and the causes they serve, says Tony Heng, president of Stellar Ace, the advertising arm of SMRT.

“There are a lot of IPCs that people may not be aware of, that otherwise might resonate and connect with them,” he says. “We provide an opportunity through our assets and capabilities to let people know that there are such (organisations) they can participate in, either through volunteer work or donations.”

The initiative, launched in September, originally only planned to highlight six IPCs in the first phase, but expanded to 12 when it drew 179 applications from IPCs in Singapore. These IPCs were selected by a committee formed by SMRT and MCCY, based on campaign readiness and for a mix of causes.

Other IPCs featured include Ambulance Wish Singapore, which supports terminally ill patients by granting wishes, and Caring for Life, a suicide-prevention charity.

“We did not expect the response to be so overwhelming,” says Heng. He adds that the remaining 167 IPCs will receive advertisement support in the form of bus bulletins at bus shelters. The team will also explore how to cater to more IPCs for next year’s campaign.

Moving the community

(From left) SMRT chairman Seah Moon Ming, senior care charity Blossom Seeds’ deputy director Christina Lim and Stellar Ace president Tony Heng onboard the charity-themed MRT train for Journeys For Good, an SMRT initiative giving free advertising spaces to charitable organisations. PHOTO: CAROLINE CHIA

So why does a public transport operator want to lend its network to charities?

SMRT chairman Seah Moon Ming sees it as an extension of the organisation’s core job of getting commuters to where they want to go safely, reliably and comfortably.

“That is a public service,” he says, and it carries a duty to give back. “When you help the community, you help families,” says Seah, who also set up a foundation in his own name in 2021. It contributes to bursaries, scholarships and to charities.

SMRT has been supporting social causes through donations from its savings (see other story), and collaborations with charity organisations, he says.

But he wants to do more. “What we want is public participation, to move away from direct or indirect contribution from SMRT alone.”

Heng agrees. “We have been doing our best, but our best alone may not be able to help enough,” says Heng, who hopes the campaign will help to multiply impact.

According to Land Transport Authority data, Singapore’s public transport network sees over 3.49 million train journeys daily. PHOTO: ST FILE

SMRT has reach, which it can use to raise awareness and, he says, inspire a more giving society.

The MRT network sees some 3.49 million journeys daily, according to Land Transport Authority data. Stellar Ace has advertising spaces across MRT trains and stations, and bus stops.

“Where else can you find a location (in Singapore) with three million in footfall?” Seah quips. “The question is what to do with it.”

He hopes Journeys for Good will nudge commuters to give back to the community. “I hope (they) will pause, learn more and offer support in whatever way they can. If our network helps make that connection, it has served a wider purpose.”

Among those who have chanced upon the campaign on their daily commute is Blossom Seeds’ Lim. “When I passed by it at the bus stop near (Canberra), I was so excited and I quickly stopped to take a picture,” she recalls.

It is early days, but she says the signs have been encouraging. Blossom Seeds has seen increased engagement on social media and received four enquiries from people interested in volunteering after spotting their advertisements at bus stops.

Befrienders are what Blossom Seeds needs the most, says Lim. These volunteers reach out to vulnerable seniors like Lee and become a regular presence in their lives.

Senior care charity Blossom Seeds is now a fixture in Lee Eng How’s life, who visits an active ageing centre the organisation runs for exercise and lunch several times a week. PHOTO: CAROLINE CHIA

Before she was referred to Blossom Seeds in 2024, she mostly watched television alone at home, Lee says. Befrienders visited her consistently for a year to coax her out of her shell.

Now, she stays active at the centre and sometimes volunteers herself. She helped pack mandarin oranges into Blossom Seeds’ Chinese New Year goodie bags this year.

Lee’s story inspires Lim. Ageing should not be seen as an affliction, she says, but an achievement.

Beyond fundraising or recruiting volunteers, Lim hopes more people can understand Blossom Seeds’ message: “You don’t have to fade away just because you are older. You can contribute and you have value, because you have lived experience.”

Sharing savings Journeys for Good is the latest project funded by SMRT’s Kaizen savings. SMRT made an initial pledge of $1 million to the initiative over three years. Kaizen, the Japanese concept of “continuous improvement”, encourages employees to make incremental improvements to workflows. SMRT chairman Seah Moon Ming introduced it in 2018. Over 10,000 Kaizen projects, based on 19,000 staff suggestions, have been implemented since 2018, according to SMRT. This translates to more than $867 million in savings. The company’s latest annual report shows close to $165 million in Kaizen savings in the financial year of 2025 to 2026. The savings are channelled towards its people, processes, and the public. Ten per cent of Kaizen savings is set aside for employees, with each of SMRT’s 10,000 full-time employees receiving a $1,600 Kaizen bonus in 2026. “We need to make sure workers feel taken care of,” says Seah. Next comes reinvestment in engineering capabilities and projects like Depot 4.0 – the $7 million upgrade of Bishan Depot’s overhaul workshop, unveiled in October 2025 – and Bus 4.0 – a $6 million digital transformation initiative at Gali Batu Bus Depot. “Now we need to focus on doing good, more than anything else,” says Seah. SMRT has put a portion of its Kaizen savings into giving back to the community annually since 2023, providing polytechnic and Institute of Technical Education students and nurses with pre-loaded EZ-Link cards. In 2025, it gave out 18,000 NETS FlashPay cards with $38 pre-loaded to people with disabilities and their caregivers. SMRT Trains and Buses were recognised as Companies of Good by the National Volunteer and Philanthropy Centre (NVPC) this year. The movement celebrates companies that contribute meaningfully to society. This year, SMRT says it plans to use its Kaizen savings to support mental wellness programmes for youth.

This article was produced in partnership with SMRT.