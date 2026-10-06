Can the ‘develop or conserve’ debate in Singapore be more constructive?

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Conservationists must make their pro-nature arguments to the mainstream, says ST’s Bhavan Jaipagras.

Synopsis: Every Tuesday, Green Pulse highlights how environmental issues intersect with business, politics and society.

Recent announcements about new developments coming at the expense of nature areas in Singapore have reignited the perennial ‘conserve versus develop’ debate.

Such discussions were first sparked when housing plans for the Gillman and Maju estates, on which secondary forests have grown, were revealed in July. In August, plans for a new western island – built by reclaiming several of Singapore’s southern islands – generated further discussion on the issue.

Host Audrey Tan discusses with ST’s senior columnist Bhavan Jaipragas how the national debate on this can be more constructive.

Our Green Pulse podcast has returned from a hiatus and every Tuesday from October onwards, host Audrey Tan will highlight how environmental issues intersect with business, politics and society. Each episode also comes with a video version - with more show links below.

Highlights (click/tap above):

2:59 Initial reactions to the responses to the Gillman and Maju developments

8:54 Who are the players involved in Singapore’s ‘develop or conserve’ discussions?

11:56 Who should arguments made by both sides be pitched at?

17:38 Possible to bring in the intangible benefits of nature in public discussions?

21:54 How to improve consultation process between government and conservationists

Read more:

More green spaces to be retained in Gillman Barracks, Maju Forest: Alvin Tan: https://str.sg/tjCJ

Timeline, reclamation profile of new western island not yet determined: Chee Hong Tat: https://str.sg/FUPJ

Read more from Bhavan Jaipragas: https://str.sg/b49w

Follow Audrey Tan on LinkedIn: https://str.sg/848W

Read her articles: https://str.sg/JLM2

Host: Audrey Tan (audreyt@sph.com.sg)

Produced and edited by: Hadyu Rahim

Executive producer: Ernest Luis

Follow Green Pulse Podcast every Tuesday as we discuss how environmental issues intersect with business, politics and society:

Channel: https://str.sg/JWaf

Apple Podcasts: https://str.sg/JWaY

Spotify: https://str.sg/JWag

YouTube: https://str.sg/fapS

Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg

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