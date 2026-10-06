Green Pulse Podcast
Can the ‘develop or conserve’ debate in Singapore be more constructive?
Synopsis: Every Tuesday, Green Pulse highlights how environmental issues intersect with business, politics and society.
Recent announcements about new developments coming at the expense of nature areas in Singapore have reignited the perennial ‘conserve versus develop’ debate.
Such discussions were first sparked when housing plans for the Gillman and Maju estates, on which secondary forests have grown, were revealed in July. In August, plans for a new western island – built by reclaiming several of Singapore’s southern islands – generated further discussion on the issue.
Host Audrey Tan discusses with ST’s senior columnist Bhavan Jaipragas how the national debate on this can be more constructive.
Our Green Pulse podcast has returned from a hiatus and every Tuesday from October onwards, host Audrey Tan will highlight how environmental issues intersect with business, politics and society. Each episode also comes with a video version - with more show links below.
Highlights (click/tap above):
2:59 Initial reactions to the responses to the Gillman and Maju developments
8:54 Who are the players involved in Singapore’s ‘develop or conserve’ discussions?
11:56 Who should arguments made by both sides be pitched at?
17:38 Possible to bring in the intangible benefits of nature in public discussions?
21:54 How to improve consultation process between government and conservationists
Read more:
More green spaces to be retained in Gillman Barracks, Maju Forest: Alvin Tan: https://str.sg/tjCJ
Timeline, reclamation profile of new western island not yet determined: Chee Hong Tat: https://str.sg/FUPJ
Read more from Bhavan Jaipragas: https://str.sg/b49w
Follow Audrey Tan on LinkedIn: https://str.sg/848W
Read her articles: https://str.sg/JLM2
Host: Audrey Tan (audreyt@sph.com.sg)
Produced and edited by: Hadyu Rahim
Executive producer: Ernest Luis
Follow Green Pulse Podcast every Tuesday as we discuss how environmental issues intersect with business, politics and society:
Apple Podcasts: https://str.sg/JWaY
Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg
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