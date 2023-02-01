askST: Can I switch polytechnics? Or move from a JC to a polytechnic?

SINGAPORE – Students who recently completed secondary school will find out which post-secondary institution they have been posted to when the results of the Joint Admissions Exercise (JAE) are released on Thursday. Some have written in to ask about the appeal process in case a student fails to land a place in his preferred polytechnic or junior college (JC).

A: Yes, you can appeal for another course in the same polytechnic and for other courses in any of the five polytechnics. This is a joint appeal exercise for the five polytechnics, therefore you need not submit separate appeals to the individual polytechnics.