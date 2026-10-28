Can Chagee become the ‘Starbucks of tea’? Its Asia-Pacific CMO talks about its global ambitions

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Synopsis: Conversations and interviews that give you something to think about. Each Wednesday, In Your Opinion speaks to thinkers, leaders, and the people shaping our lives and the issues of the day.

What does it take to turn a Chinese tea chain into a global brand? And what can China’s new generation of consumer companies learn from the likes of McDonald’s and Starbucks?

Eugene Lee has seen both sides of the divide. After 16 years at McDonald’s, where he rose to become international chief marketing officer, he joined Shanghai-headquartered Chagee as its Asia-Pacific chief marketing officer in 2025.

In this conversation with The Straits Times’ senior columnist Tan Dawn Wei, Lee describes the culture shock of moving from an 86-year-old American multinational to a fast-moving young Chinese company, where ideas can become reality within days. He explains how Chagee uses automation, standardisation and lessons borrowed from competitors to expand rapidly, and why building emotional connections with consumers matters as much as selling a good product.

He also addresses Chagee’s falling market valuation, slowing sales and the risk of becoming another passing fad in the food and beverage industry. Beyond tea, the conversation explores China’s remarkable transformation from the world’s factory into a creator of increasingly ambitious - and desirable - global brands.

Highlights (click/tap above):

2:35 A culture shock from McDonald’s to Chagee

5:07 The Chinese lack of fear of failure

14:56 Becoming “the Starbucks of tea”

18:21 The secret behind scaling a business quickly

23:09 How Chagee localises for different markets

28:14 Is Chagee expanding faster than consumer demand can keep up?

31:10 Taking lessons from other successful Chinese F&B brands

34:00 Will Chagee be yet another F&B fad?

39:52 The influx of Chinese retail brands to Singapore and the anxiety it brings

42:45 How China is building global brands

Read ST’s Opinion section: https://str.sg/w7sH

Host: Tan Dawn Wei (dawntan@sph.com.sg)

Produced and edited by: Teo Tong Kai

Executive producers: Danson Cheong & Lynda Hong

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