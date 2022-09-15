Campaign to help S'poreans plan finances, retirement

A new MoneySense campaign was launched on Wednesday to equip Singaporeans with the knowledge and concrete steps to plan their finances and retirement.

The campaign, which will run until the end of November, is led by MoneySense - the national education programme launched in 2003 to make financial knowledge more accessible.

This year's campaign includes in-person and mass media education programmes, as well as complimentary services and tools to aid in financial planning, the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) and Ministry of Manpower (MOM) said in a joint statement.

The mass media education programmes include free-to-air programmes such as a Mandarin infotainment game show, an English documentary series, and Malay and Tamil capsules that will be broadcast on national television and digital platforms.

These programmes will provide tips on managing finances for a more secure retirement amid inflationary pressures.

MoneySense will also hold a series of financial education programmes for young people and the general public, the agencies said.

The campaign is guided by findings from the MoneySense National Financial Capability Survey 2021.

The survey included 2,000 Singapore residents aged 18 to 79.

A greater proportion of respondents budgeted and kept track of their spending, and maintained at least three months worth of expenses as emergency savings, than those surveyed in the Financial Planning Attitudes Survey in 2017.

However, the survey also found that four in 10 respondents did not understand financial concepts such as risk diversification.

There is also room for improvement in retirement planning as slightly more than half of the respondents had not developed a plan for retirement savings.

Singaporeans will be encouraged, through the campaign, to sign up for complimentary retirement planning workshops and one-to-one financial health clinics.

The Institute for Financial Literacy will hold workshops to provide guidance on how to plan for retirement and deal with inflation.

People can also use the enhanced Financial Health Check tool on the MoneySense website. The five-minute self-assessment provides customised recommendations on improving one's financial health.

Singaporeans can also tap MoneySense's digital financial planning service, MyMoneySense, on its website.

This service allows individuals to automatically consolidate their financial data from the Government and banks through the Singapore Financial Data Exchange.

Those who want more information and handy tips on financial planning can visit the MoneySense website, its Facebook page or Instagram account at @moneysense_sg.