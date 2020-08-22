Camera shop employee among five unlinked community cases

A 61-year-old Singaporean man who went to work at SLR Revolution, a camera shop in Excelsior Shopping Centre, is among five unlinked Covid-19 community cases reported by the Health Ministry yesterday.

He tested positive for the virus on Thursday and was detected under the ministry's enhanced community testing, in which all individuals aged 13 and older are tested when they are diagnosed with acute respiratory infection on seeing a doctor for the first time.

Three of the other unlinked community cases - a Malaysian, an Indian national and a Bangladeshi national - were identified by rostered routine testing of workers in the construction, marine and process sectors who are living outside dormitories. They tested positive between Thursday and yesterday.

A 47-year-old Singaporean woman was also among the unlinked community cases. She tested positive on Thursday and was detected as part of the ministry's efforts to screen individuals working in front-line Covid-19 operations.

There was one linked community case - a 14-year-old Singaporean boy - who had been placed on quarantine earlier, and was tested during quarantine.

Among the 13 imported cases announced yesterday, two were short-term visit pass holders. One had arrived from India on Aug 7, and the other from the Philippines on Aug 9.

Update on cases

New cases: 117 Imported: 13 (1 Singaporean; 1 work pass holder; 4 work permit holders, 4 dependant's pass holders, 1 long-term visit pass holder, 2 short-term visit pass holders) In community: 6 (3 Singaporeans; 3 work permit holders) In dormitories: 98 Active cases: 2,538 In hospitals: 72 (0 in ICU) In community facilities: 2,466 Deaths: 27 Patients with Covid-19 who died from other causes: 15 Total discharged: 53,636 Discharged yesterday: 532 TOTAL CASES: 56,216

They were allowed to enter Singapore because one is a spouse and caregiver of a patient receiving medical treatment here, while the other is employed to work here on a project basis.

Another five imported cases are work pass and work permit holders employed here. They arrived from the Philippines and Britain between Aug 7 and Aug 10.

One of the imported cases is a 49-year-old Singaporean man who had returned from India on Aug 7 and tested positive on Thursday. Among the five dependant's pass and long-term visit pass holders are four who arrived from India and Britain between Aug 8 and Aug 10.

Meanwhile, more places have been added to the list of premises visited by Covid-19 patients while infectious. They include Tampines Mall and Cold Storage at West Mall. Migrant workers staying in dormitories made up the remaining 98 cases, taking Singapore's total to 56,216.