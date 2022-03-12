Cambodian who seeks to help farmers wins $20k from S'pore non-profit group

Cambodian entrepreneur Sereysothea Sao, 31, grew up on a farm in Kandal province, about a two-hour drive from the capital of Phnom Penh.

Unlike her peers, her parents did not expect her to help out with the farm work and instead encouraged her to study.

She proceeded to attain a master's in global food and agricultural business from the University of Adelaide in 2020, but was disappointed when she returned to her village and saw the peers she grew up with still in the same economic conditions.

Hoping to improve their conditions, Ms Sao and her sister started Khmer Super Plantfood, a social enterprise that produces nutritious food snacks from unsold fruits purchased from farmers. Production is done using solar technology.

This not only helps to mitigate farmers' post-harvest losses, but would also increase their income by at least one-third every year, Ms Sao estimated.

She and her sister were among six teams that were each awarded $20,000 in grant funding by the Singapore International Foundation in an online event yesterday, as part of its annual Young Social Entrepreneurs Global programme.

Launched in 2010, the programme aims to equip and enable youth social entrepreneurs aged 18 to 35 around the world to launch or scale up their social enterprises, be it in Singapore or overseas.

The six winners were chosen from among 12 teams - shortlisted from 41 applicants - from Cambodia, China, India, Indonesia, Thailand and Singapore that made an eight-minute pitch to a panel of five judges.

Speaking to The Straits Times after the event, Ms Sao said: "I am excited and grateful for this opportunity and this award. It will help us to scale up our business and help more farmers."

Another winner is Mr Joshua Lum, 31, who founded Sojourner Brother, a Web app that directly connects job-seeking migrant workers with hiring employers.

The Singaporean aims to save 4,000 migrants who transact work permits with Singapore employers a total of $40 million in potential agent fees a month on his website, as well as eradicate illegal recruitment fees by middlemen.

Mr Lum, a public servant, said he was first inspired to help migrant workers after coming across many of them while studying at Nanyang Technological University.

His website will have other functions such as helping employers find value-for-money lodging and food caterers that can improve their workers' well-being.

In the six months leading up to the pitch, participants took part in a series of webinars and virtual business clinics designed to raise their capability and confidence in developing their businesses.