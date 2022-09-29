Calm on board plane despite escort of fighter jets

Those on Singapore Airlines flight SQ33, which was delayed on Wednesday after a bomb hoax, said fellow passengers were calm even as fighter jets escorted the plane to Changi Airport.

Alice, an American who declined to give her name, said the first hint of trouble was when the pilot announced that the landing was delayed due to airspace congestion. About 30 minutes later, the pilot said there was an unruly passenger who needed attention.

Another passenger, who goes by the name Vera, posted on Twitter at 10.25am: "This guy yelled at the back of airplane saying there is a bomb."

Flight data from tracking site Flightradar24 showed the plane made three loops over the South China Sea, before landing at Changi Airport at 5.50am.It remained on the tarmac for over three hours as the authorities determined if the bomb threat was real.

Alice, who is based in Singapore with her husband, said the cabin crew managed the situation well.

"At no point did we feel unsafe or anything like that. We just knew we were landing and we stayed on the tarmac," said the 60-year-old. The couple was returning after a three-month holiday in the United States.

The authorities, including the police, then boarded the plane, she said.

Vera also posted a picture of a bespectacled man with dark hair, clad in a white top and black pants, being led away in handcuffs inside the plane cabin on Twitter. She said: "Four hours delay because of this guy and he got arrested. Singapore! Here I am."