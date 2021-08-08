Call to strengthen rights of self-employed delivery workers

Self-employed delivery drivers and riders may have associations representing them but these do not have the same clout as unions.

Union members, for example, have the legal right to take part in collective bargaining with an employer, and the latter is legally obliged to negotiate with the union.

But there is hope that this may soon change.

Yesterday, the National Trades Union Congress (NTUC) called for legislative backing for the National Delivery Champions Association (NDCA), National Private Hire Vehicles Association (NPHVA) and National Taxi Association (NTA).

Pasir Ris-Punggol GRC MP Yeo Wan Ling, who is also the director of NTUC's small and medium-sized enterprises arm U SME and adviser to all three associations, said their members' voices need to be heard by the Government and delivery platform partners.

"We want to call for stronger legislative backing to better represent point-to-point self-employed persons," she added.

She was speaking to the media on the sidelines of an event to give out National Day cheer packs to food delivery riders as well as taxi and private-hire car drivers at Link@896 in Dunearn Road yesterday.

Volunteers and grassroots leaders in Bukit Timah prepared 700 packs worth more than $30,000, with each containing items such as supermarket vouchers, masks and rice. The money came from well-wishers.

The NDCA, NTA and NPHVA were set up to represent members in addressing work issues, enhance support frameworks and improve their work prospects.

But currently, the associations have little legal recourse when it comes to negotiations with platform partners such as Grab, foodpanda and Deliveroo.

In a joint statement yesterday, the three associations and the NTUC said more needs to be done for self-employed delivery riders and drivers.

In particular, there is a pressing need to strengthen the rights of these workers through legislative backing, and for them to have better protection if they cannot work because of injuries.

"The current coverage provided by platform operators is inadequate and uneven," the statement said.

"There is generally none or little income support for them if they need to be on medical leave."

Mr Raymond Tan, 37, a delivery rider who is a pro tem member of the NDCA, said he hopes the associations will be empowered to tackle issues with the platforms.

"Because we're self-employed and not full-time employees (of the platforms), we do not get Central Provident Fund contributions, we do not get Medisave, and have to contribute to it ourselves," he added.

"We hope the associations can help us speak up to the platforms so they give us better coverage."

Legislation affording the associations similar legal options as the unions or bringing them under the current union framework are possibilities, though the legal technicalities will have to be worked out, tabled and passed in Parliament.

Asked when this will be dealt with by Parliament, Ms Yeo said she hoped it would be soon.

"We have brought all the three tripartite partners to the table to talk about this," she added.

"This is something that we have consistently brought up to the Government, and now there are some works under way. We hope that the changes will come sooner than later, because it is important that the voices of our drivers and riders are heard."