Call out racism, but do so in a measured manner: Panellists

It is important to challenge racism when it happens, but this should be done in a constructive manner so as to further the discussion, Minister for Culture, Community and Youth Edwin Tong said yesterday.

Speaking at an ST Connect webinar, he said that a recent example of a person who did this was ice cream store owner Dave Parkash, 26, who was harassed when he was with his girlfriend Jacqueline Ho in Orchard Road last month.

The interracial couple were accosted by former polytechnic lecturer Tan Boon Lee, who told them that it was a disgrace for a Chinese woman and an Indian man to be together.

The remarks were captured on video and posted online by Mr Parkash, who said that he felt embarrassed, humiliated and hurt, and urged the man in the video to "learn to stop being a racist and let us all live in harmony".

Mr Tong said that even though Mr Parkash knew he had been wronged, he raised the issue in a measured and respectful way that got people talking.

"He was put in a situation where I think most of us, many of us, would have reacted quite emotionally because it was a very direct, wrong, distasteful... affront to him and his girlfriend," said Mr Tong.

"But he created a platform for people to look at the issue, and his response taught us something. He brought it up not because he wanted to get back at (Mr Tan), but because he wanted to raise the issue, and said this is not something that we want to see in Singapore."

A viewer had asked how to call out racism respectfully.

Panellist Leonard Sim from advocacy group hash.peace agreed that a measured approach would lead to better outcomes than if people "are (pitting) emotion against emotion".

But he said a measured response should not be at the expense of giving due recognition to the emotional pain felt by those who experience racism or discrimination.

Nominated MP Shahira Abdullah said those who have experienced racism should be encouraged to speak up, noting that people sometimes may not know whom to raise their concerns with.

They may then turn to social media or go straight to the authorities, such as the town council or the police, thereby escalating the issue. "It shouldn't be that way... where you need to go so high up to solve something that can be done face to face," she said, adding that speaking to the perpetrator can help both sides understand each other better.

She also spoke out against "call-out culture", in which people highlight a racist incident publicly to shame others online, as "nothing comes out of it except for anger".

To avoid this, people need to develop the language and vocabulary they need to speak out about their experiences of racism and discrimination, she said.

Mr Sim noted that some victims of racial discrimination may just want to vent, which is why it is important to provide a listening ear.

"Sometimes it is just about providing people the space... to talk about their experience and to heal from that experience."