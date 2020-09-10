Call for vigilance as more activities for seniors resume

More senior-centric activities would have resumed, starting yesterday, to benefit seniors' psycho-social well-being, given that community infection rates have generally remained low and stable.

But seniors cannot let their guard down and still have to remain vigilant, conscientiously practise good hand hygiene and safe distancing, and keep to a small regular circle of contacts when going out, the multi-ministry task force tackling the pandemic said during a virtual press conference yesterday.

Small group activities of up to five people may resume for senior-centric programmes organised by the People's Association, Health Promotion Board, Sport Singapore and the Council for Third Age.

These activities are also allowed to resume in eldercare facilities, such as nursing homes and senior care centres, the task force announced.

Some examples of these group activities include board games, classroom activities and outdoor exercise sessions.

However, singing classes will still not be allowed as these are understood to be a high-risk activity, Health Minister Gan Kim Yong said.

Coaches and teachers will also have to be registered with Sport Singapore, Mr Gan added.

Previously, activities in senior-centric programmes were limited to only those that could be done individually so as to minimise interactions.

However, given that group activities play an integral part to address the psycho-social needs of seniors, the restrictions were eased from yesterday, to allow more seniors to benefit from these programmes. Safe distancing measures have to remain in place.

Associate Professor Kenneth Mak, director of medical services at the Health Ministry, said: "We were more cautious in the senior setting because the seniors are more vulnerable... we'll continue to watch this carefully, and as time progresses, assess whether it's possible for us to progressively... do more activities."

Testing of seniors to be done in targeted way

Testing seniors to determine if they have been infected with Covid-19 needs to be done in a targeted and rational manner instead of just testing all of them. But the multi-ministry task force will continue to keep an eye on them, as more senior-centric activities started to resume yesterday, said Associate Professor Kenneth Mak, director of medical services at the Health Ministry. He explained that various testing regimes and surveillance have been put in place in different ways. For instance, the task force is piloting the use of wastewater testing in some nursing homes to find out if there are any possible signs of cryptic infection in that setting. "So far we have not found any," Prof Mak said. Previously, testing was also conducted among residents in nursing homes only to find that there was no significant community spread of Covid-19 there, he added. He stressed that the task force will be keeping a close watch on this, especially with the gradual opening-up of nursing homes and hospitals to visitors, which could expose vulnerable seniors to the virus. Senior activity centres will also be closely watched to determine if there is a need to extend monitoring beyond just the health of participating seniors, he added. "We want to make sure that there's some level of rationalising of the different forms of surveillance that we're doing for all these seniors." Clara Chong

Stressing that safe distancing, mask wearing and other precautions have to be respected, he added: "We acknowledge that the benefit of these exercise and rehab classes is not just simply (about learning) for the individual, but having an ability to interact with other seniors is also a positive thing."

Additionally, the task force announced that proactive outreach by Silver Generation Ambassadors, senior activity centres, community resource, engagement and support teams, as well as diabetes outreach activities would resume from yesterday, with safe distancing measures in place.

The outreach programmes will proactively engage seniors with care needs and render assistance in a timely manner, as not all seniors may know where to seek help, and may have deferred accessing community care services.

Prof Mak also said the task force is piloting the use of wastewater testing in some nursing homes in order to find out if there are any signs of infection in those settings.

"So far, we have not found any… we'll watch the senior activity centres closely to determine whether there's a need to extend surveillance beyond just the close watch of the health of our seniors," he said.

Seniors are urged to attend their medical appointments, to avoid deterioration of their conditions, the task force stressed.

Healthcare providers would have put in place the necessary precautions for patients to access services and receive treatments in a safe manner, it added.

Older patients in need of assistance may reach out to their respective public healthcare institutions or contact the Agency for Integrated Care on 1800-650-6060.