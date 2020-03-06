Call for more Singaporeans to help others in society

Many companies, volunteers and groups have stepped forward to help their neighbours and others in need of assistance over the past year, and Minister for Social and Family Development Desmond Lee hopes more Singaporeans will do so.

"Our society is stronger and more resilient when all Singaporeans come together, when we look out not only for ourselves, but our families, neighbours and fellow Singaporeans in need," Mr Lee told Parliament yesterday.

Speaking during the debate on his ministry's budget, Mr Lee outlined several initiatives that individuals and organisations could come together to partner the Government on.

One is the Youth Mental Well-being Network, which will bring together people who are keen to help those with mental health issues. Over 700 individuals and organisations have expressed their interest.

Mr Lee said: "I hope many Singaporeans will partner us to jointly develop solutions for a healthier and happier society. Our young people deserve the best start in life."

Another initiative is the Community Capability Trust - a new fund for social service agencies to improve their capability and capacity - that Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat had announced in his Budget speech last month.

Contributions from the Government, the Tote Board and the community could add up to $480 million, with the Government and the Tote Board initially contributing $200 million. The Community Chest will give $30 million, said Mr Lee.

The minister acknowledged that capability-and capacity-building can sound abstract, and cited the example of Angsana Home, a welfare home managed by Thye Hua Kwan Moral Society in Pelangi Village.

The home has implemented an artificial intelligence-enabled sound recognition and motion detection monitoring system so that its staff can be quickly alerted when residents need attention. This new system is an example of what the fund can support, said Mr Lee.

Mr Seah Kian Peng (Marine Parade GRC), Mr Darryl David (Ang Mo Kio GRC) and Dr Lily Neo (Tanjong Pagar GRC) had asked how the Ministry of Social and Family Development works with different community agencies to support those in need in a coordinated manner.

Mr Lee said his ministry's approach is to work with these agencies "as equal partners right from the get-go".

Over the past year, local work groups comprising social service agencies, schools and pre-schools, government agencies and grassroots members went door to door to engage families with young children. They also held discussions to better understand the families, and link them to the right agencies for support and interventions.

Mr Murali Pillai (Bukit Batok) had asked how the ministry helped those with homes who are sleeping in public due to family problems.

Mr Lee cited the Partners Engaging and Empowering Rough Sleepers network as an initiative where different partners have come together to collaborate on solutions.

He said as a result of the trust between government agencies, charities, religious organisations and community groups through the network, "we were collectively able to support more rough sleepers in finding longer-term solutions, than if each of us were to work alone".

Mr Lee also hoped more people would step forward to help children from lower-income households as part of the Growing Together with KidStart movement launched in September last year. So far, over $800,000 has been raised and there are about 250 volunteers.

"If you join us, you can partner families, the community and the Government to provide extra resources and support, and watch these children grow up," said Mr Lee. "Let us work together to make Singapore a place where those in need are better supported, and where Singaporeans have the chance to pursue their dreams, regardless of their starting points and what they may have encountered as they progress in life."