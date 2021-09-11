Call for ideas to tackle second-hand smoke in housing areas

A call for ideas has gone out to start-ups and enterprises with innovative solutions to tackle the issue of second-hand smoke in residential areas.

Companies are being asked, specifically, for smoke-sensor solutions that can aid residents in resolving disputes. Affected residents can seek resolution via legal means but collecting evidence to prove their case is difficult.

At a closed-door virtual session yesterday with nearly 40 companies, Senior Minister of State for Foreign Affairs and National Development Sim Ann said: "Smoking in homes is an emotive issue for both non-smokers and smokers alike, and the efforts of all stakeholders are needed to resolve it.

"I always believe that when we find ourselves wondering what to do, it is not because no solution exists but simply because we have not found it yet."

Residents who are not successful in engaging their neighbours through dialogue or mediation can file a Community Disputes Resolution Tribunal claim against the smoker. The Ministry of Law said in February that 38 claims related to excessive smoke were filed with the tribunal from 2018 to last year.

Ms Sim, who oversees the Municipal Services Office, noted the challenges in filing a claim, such as detecting the origin of the smoke, collecting evidence of the smoker in the act and proving that the smoke has affected the complainant.

Noting that legal recourse is "not always the most ideal", however, she said: "We would also like to work with the business community and industry to inject greater creativity and innovation into resolving this complex issue."

Ideas to reduce second-hand smoke at its source or to prevent it from entering nearby units are also being sought. Enterprises whose proposals are awarded could receive funding, technical mentoring, and test-bed facilities at HDB's Centre of Building Research and in HDB estates, supported by HDB's Cool Ideas Enterprise programme.