Call for greater support to enable the arts to flourish here

The arts need greater support from companies and individuals to flourish in Singapore, said Culture, Community and Youth Minister Grace Fu yesterday.

Pointing to the "first-class public art" displayed at Facebook's office in Singapore as an example of how corporate support can strengthen the presence of art in society, Ms Fu said parents and the Government also play a role. This would be in line with Singapore's journey of cultural growth, which began in the 1990s with greater thought being given to developing the country as a society.

She was responding to a question during a dialogue with some 300 students at this year's OnePeople.sg Model United Nations opening ceremony at Yishun Innova Junior College, where she was asked about how Singapore's focus on economic development - while necessary - had hindered the rate of cultural growth.

The priority in the past was providing Singaporeans a basic, liveable environment, she said.

However, the challenge now is to establish a culture unique to Singapore, one that our multiracial society can identify with.

Ms Fu likened this journey to "soul-searching", raising questions on how to determine what Singapore culture is and how it can be promoted. She believes Singapore has now reached a stage where not only the Government is involved, but many groups of people as well, who all understand the importance culture plays in society as an agent to strengthen national identity.

Ms Fu said that art plays an important role in promoting Singapore culture, adding that her priority now is to grant as many people, especially children, access to the local arts and cultural scene. "It shouldn't be just for those whose parents have the time, and perhaps resources, to bring them," she said.

She added that for the good of Singapore's economy and employment, the Republic should strive to become a place where the arts and sciences intersect.

But a student said that a career in the arts was still viewed negatively as one with an unstable income, especially by the older generation. She asked Ms Fu if there was a way to destigmatise this career path.

Ms Fu said students should re-examine the importance of money. She urged students to think deeply about their passions and purpose in life, noting that these can be more important to some people.

"I think the youth of this generation is looking for purpose. He is looking for passion."

She added: "If it's money, then go for money. If it's not money, then be true to yourself and be prepared to live with less, and forget about what people say."