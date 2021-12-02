Cadets in paramedic scheme driven by wish to help

He graduated from Nanyang Technological University (NTU) with a degree in mechanical engineering in 2019 and got a job as a commissioning engineer that same year.

But when he saw a poster at a bus stop near his flat encouraging graduates with degrees in any discipline to sign up and become a paramedic senior officer, he decided to make a career switch.

Mr Sun Chang, 29, is one of 10 cadets in the pioneer batch of the paramedic senior officer scheme launched by the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) on Oct 5. The scheme, which grooms leaders for SCDF in education, research, operational and clinical aspects, aims to meet increasing demands in emergency medical services brought about by the ageing population.

Through a year-long diploma course in paramedic science at Nanyang Polytechnic and 5½ months at the Civil Defence Academy, the cadets - five men and five women - will be equipped with advanced skills and knowledge to enhance SCDF's overall management of emergency medical services.

Mr Sun said his career switch was driven by a desire to help people. "A turning point for me was when the Covid-19 virus hit... I just felt that there was a need to help people medically. So, when I saw the poster at the bus stop and realised I did not need a degree that was related to paramedicine to help others, I knew I had to take the chance to make a difference."

The same advertisement had a similar effect on Mr Edward Toh, 30, who was a case executive at a children's home for two years. The National University of Singapore political science graduate found it heart-rending to see how disappointed the children at the home were as Covid-19 affected their families' visitation hours, and wanted to help people medically.

The cadets will be commissioned as lieutenants in July 2023, after which they will take on the role of emergency medical services shift commanders in fire stations.

For Ms Joanne Lau, being a paramedic was a childhood dream. The 22-year-old graduated from NTU this year with a degree in business analytics, and then started working as a data analyst consultant.

Her interest in the paramedicine field grew through her volunteer work with the Singapore Red Cross as a first aid chaperone assisting health professionals for six years, from Secondary 1.

"I was doing morning exercises at the Civil Defence Academy and I realised I was so happy that this is what I will be doing for a long time," she said. "My goal is to save lives, and through this, I can do that."