Cabinet meets in split teams through teleconferencing

The Cabinet met yesterday after making adjustments to ensure safe distancing.

In a Facebook post yesterday, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said the Cabinet had separated into two groups, convened at two locations and held a meeting through teleconferencing.

PM Lee wrote: "We also spaced out to maintain safe distancing and wore masks to keep our droplets to ourselves. The circuit breaker is essential to fight the Covid-19 outbreak."

He noted that, as expected, the daily number of new cases is still rising, and faster than before.

"We must bring the numbers down, and the only way is for all of us to observe the circuit-breaker measures strictly."

He reminded the public to stay at home except when going out to work in essential services or to buy food. They should also stagger when they go to the market and avoid crowds.

"This is not a month-long holiday, when we can go out for jalan jalan ("take a walk" in Malay) or to meet up with friends. The health of us all depends on the actions of each of us. Please do your part."

Jean Iau