Cabby loses job after being filmed kicking car and hurling vulgarities

Taxi operator Trans-Cab has terminated the contract of a cabby who was filmed intimidating another driver as well as punching and kicking his car, and then in another incident two days later, caught hurling vulgarities at a couple.

The company told The Sunday Times yesterday that it was investigating the two incidents involving the 42-year-old cabby, who began working for Trans-Cab in July.

In the first incident filmed on Nov 22, videos posted on social media showed the taxi driver getting out of his vehicle and making a rude gesture at another motorist.

The cabby attempted to open the door of the other car, whose driver captured the incident on video.

When the cabby was unable to open the door, he punched the windows of the vehicle, kicked it repeatedly and hurled a vulgarity at the driver.

Two days later, on Nov 24, the same cabby was involved in another incident where he was seen hurling vulgarities at a couple carrying an infant at a taxi drop-off point.

He appeared to be holding an object in his right hand.

He then got into his taxi and drove off. A passer-by caught the incident on video.

The police say they have identified the taxi driver.

They say he was involved in a case of road rage in Paterson Hill on Nov 22, as well as a case of criminal intimidation and voluntarily causing hurt at 14 Scotts Road on Nov 24.

Investigations are ongoing.

Prisca Ang