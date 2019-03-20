Cabby held for drink driving after accident in carpark

A 62-year-old taxi driver suspected of drink driving was arrested yesterday after crashing into a car and two lorries in a Bedok carpark.

The police were alerted to the accident in the carpark in front of Block 631 Bedok Reservoir Road at about 1.15am. They arrested the taxi driver and are investigating the incident.

The Straits Times understands that no one was injured.

A witness who lives in the block told citizen journalism website Stomp that he heard a loud bang and tyres screeching.

He said he saw that the taxi had mounted the pavement and was behind some shops.

The taxi then reversed into the wall twice before hitting a black car. It then went between a lorry and a white car, said the witness.

He said the taxi reversed again and then surged forward to hit another lorry.

He called the police after the taxi came to a stop near a tree.

Another resident, who lives two blocks away and who wanted to be known only as Abdul, said he saw the taxi driver being arrested by the police at about 2am.

Pictures he shared with Stomp show a Silvercab taxi with a severely damaged front, as well as debris on the ground.

Premier Taxis, which operates Silvercab, said it has suspended the driver. It is also assisting the authorities with investigations.

"Hence, at this point, we are unable to comment further or provide the requested information of the driver, due to the confidential nature of the information," it said.