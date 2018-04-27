Cabby gets jail for causing pedestrian's death

A taxi driver tried to beat a red light but ended up killing a pedestrian who was crossing the road.

Abdul Shukor Jumat - who already had five driving offences under his belt - was speeding at 79kmh, 9kmh above the limit, before he ploughed into Chinese national Li Yong, 38.

Shukor, 50, was sentenced to five months' jail yesterday for causing Mr Li's death through reckless driving. He will also have his driving licence revoked for six years.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Andrew Low told the court that Shukor was driving along Gambas Avenue towards Woodlands Avenue 8 on April 9 last year.

At about 11.20pm, he approached a cross junction in Woodlands Avenue 7 and drove straight through it, despite the traffic light having been red for 30 seconds.

The cabby failed to brake and hit Mr Li, who had been crossing while the green man was flashing. The pedestrian was flung into the air and landed on the rear of the taxi.

CCTV footage from Shukor's in-vehicle camera was played in court and captured him committing the offence. Mr Li was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics about 10 minutes later. He had suffered a fractured skull.

Road and weather conditions had been good and there were no problems with the traffic lights, the court heard.

The taxi was left with smashed front and rear windscreens.

"There was no indication whatsoever that the accused meant to slow down and stop," said DPP Low, adding that Shukor has a "bad driving history".

His convictions between 2005 and 2016 included speeding and driving in a bus lane.

In mitigation, lawyer Nor Hakim said Shukor suffers from an iron deficiency, and that a long prison term would cause him "considerable hardship".

"He is remorseful. He understands that a life has been taken," added Mr Hakim.