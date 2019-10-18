CAAS sets up temporary no-fly zone in central Singapore for transport event's aerial display

SINGAPORE - Drone and kite-flying activities will not be allowed over parts of central Singapore next week as a temporary no-fly zone will be set up.

This is for an aerial display expected during the Intelligent Transport Systems World Congress, according to the Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore (CAAS).

CAAS said on Friday (Oct 18) that the no-fly zone, which is a temporary restricted area, will be established between Oct 21 and Oct 24.

It will take effect from 6am to 9am on Oct 21, between 10am and 6pm on Oct 23, and from 9am to 12pm on Oct 24.

The zone will extend from ground level to 4,000 feet above mean sea level.

"The establishment of the temporary restricted area is to ensure the safety of the public, and the aircraft involved in the demonstration flights," CAAS said.

Aerial activities such as flying kites, drones, and other unmanned aircraft, releasing flight lanterns and hoisting captive balloons will be prohibited within the temporary restricted area unless authorised by CAAS.

Unauthorised aerial activities within the temporary no-fly zone is an offence under the Air Navigation Order, said the authority.

"Members of the public are reminded that the authorities take a serious view of errant aerial activities which may pose threats to the aircraft involved in the demonstration flights or endanger the personal safety of others," CAAS said.

Those convicted of the offence for the first time may be fined up to $20,000.

Repeat offenders may be fined up to $40,000, jailed for up to 15 months, or both.

Information on the temporary Restricted Area to be established during the Intelligent Transport Systems World Congress is also available on www.caas.gov.sg