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Buying masks or haze-related items on the secondary market? Be careful, says CASE

Consumers are advised not to overbuy masks in large quantities.

SINGAPORE – Consumers should be cautious when buying masks and air purifiers on the secondary market, especially through social media platforms, said Singapore’s consumer watchdog on Oct 17.

In an advisory posted on Facebook, Consumers Association of Singapore (CASE) president Melvin Yong said sellers on these platforms often cannot be verified.

His post comes as some retailers face a temporary shortage of N95 masks, while some have also ran out of stock of air purifiers, amid the worsening haze situation in Singapore.

Yong said that CASE officers had found that N95 masks were out of stock at various retail outlets during their visits on Oct 16.

“CASE is concerned about the lack of availability for some haze-related items, such as N95 masks, air purifiers and filters, amidst the worsening haze situation, but notes that major retailers have sufficient stock and are replenishing supplies,” he wrote.

He said that the association has been liaising closely with major retailers, which have sufficient overall stocks of N95 masks.

These retailers are also actively replenishing supplies at affected outlets to meet consumer demand, he added.

“As stocks resume, consumers are advised not to overbuy masks in large quantities.”

He advised those looking to buy such items online to get them only from e-commerce platforms, such as Shopee and Lazada, which have worked with CASE to implement merchant verification measures.

“Avoid deals that are too good to be true on the internet, as these could be scams,” said Yong.

“CASE strongly encourages consumers to use the Price Kaki to monitor and update the prices of haze-related products, including air purifiers, so that users can compare the prices across retailers when making their purchases.”

The Straits Times previously reported that at least two retailers, including Guardian pharmacy and FairPrice Group, have capped purchases on masks amid a surge in demand for them.

Local retailers have seen a spike in air purifier and air-conditioner sales in Singapore.

Minister for Sustainability and the Environment Grace Fu said on Oct 16 that the country should brace itself for hazy conditions to persist in the near future, with the possibility of air quality reaching hazardous levels where PSI readings exceed 300.

N95 mask vending machines have been deployed across the island, including at 37 public transport hubs and social service offices.

Fu said that while masks may be temporarily unavailable at some retail stores, supply is sufficient in both retailers’ warehouses and in the Government’s stockpile.

“We will undertake another round of mask distribution if the haze situation warrants it,” she added.

Since Oct 5, Singapore has been in its longest continuous stretch of poor air quality the country has endured since the 2015 haze crisis. That year, bad air lasted 14 days from Sept 23 to Oct 7.

The hazy conditions continued on Oct 17 with the 24-hour PSI in the “unhealthy” band across the island for most of the day.