Buy bubble tea to help ST pocket money fund

Bubble tea lovers can now fulfil their cravings while contributing to a good cause.

Bubble tea brand Milksha Singapore will be donating 50 cents out of every drink or ice cream purchased to The Straits Times School Pocket Money Fund (STSPMF), which supports children and youth from low-income families here by providing them with pocket money monthly.

Milksha's initiative began last Monday and will end on Sunday.

Mr Liao Chih Chien, director of Sinpoint Holdings, which holds the master franchise for Milksha Singapore, will also top up each donation by four times the amount out of his own pocket.

Milksha's four outlets in Singapore are currently closed due to circuit breaker measures, but the business still operates from its central kitchen and delivers islandwide.

Orders can be made through delivery platform Oddle.

STSPMF general manager Tan Bee Heong said: "We are grateful that amid the Covid-19 outbreak, when many businesses are affected, Milksha is stepping forward to help students from low-income families.

"We hope more will consider doing so as our children and youth need even more support in this challenging time."

The fund helps about 10,000 children and youth yearly. Many families of these beneficiaries have been negatively affected by the Covid-19 pandemic due to job losses or pay cuts.

Mr Liao said that as a father of two daughters, he could sympathise with how worried parents of low-income families would be, trying to put food on the table.

"During this period, there are many citizens who were let go by their companies or had to endure a pay cut. It's not hard to imagine how this can take a toll on the family."