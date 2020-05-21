Businesses adapt products to stave off downturn

As the Covid-19 pandemic tests companies and their resilience, both local and foreign firms have stepped up and are adapting their products to stay relevant.

For example, Nippon Paint and Corning, a technology company based in the United States, have developed a special coating that protects workers from picking up viruses from painted surfaces.

Closer to home, companies based in Singapore are also changing their product line during the current public health crisis.

Textile manufacturer Ghim Li, plasma technology company Plasmatreat and biomedical products manufacturer Thermo Fisher Scientific are among those that have risen to the challenge.

Ghim Li has converted 20 per cent of its production line and can comfortably make between five million and seven million reusable masks every month, said its deputy chief executive Felicia Gan.

Life sciences company Thermo Fisher Scientific has developed a test kit that can diagnose Covid-19 patients within four hours.

