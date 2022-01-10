Business still booming at Clarke Quay

Clarke Quay restaurants remain busy as patrons continue to visit the area, which was in the news when a large group of revellers gathered for a New Year countdown without adhering to safe distancing measures. The authorities called it a potential superspreading event. Eatery owners told The Straits Times that it has not dampened business, with one restaurant noting increased footfall. Most visitors to Clarke Quay were unperturbed by the incident, agreeing that living with Covid-19 should be the way to go.