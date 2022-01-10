Business still booming at Clarke Quay

Updated
Published
4 min ago

Clarke Quay restaurants remain busy as patrons continue to visit the area, which was in the news when a large group of revellers gathered for a New Year countdown without adhering to safe distancing measures. The authorities called it a potential superspreading event. Eatery owners told The Straits Times that it has not dampened business, with one restaurant noting increased footfall. Most visitors to Clarke Quay were unperturbed by the incident, agreeing that living with Covid-19 should be the way to go.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on January 10, 2022, with the headline Business still booming at Clarke Quay.