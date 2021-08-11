Business slow for many beauty salons, spas with customers still wary

Several beauty salons and spas said business was slow, despite being able to provide mask-off personalised care, with facials, saunas and make-up services resuming for fully vaccinated customers from yesterday.

Of the eight beauty salons and spas The Straits Times spoke to, five said demand for facials and make-up services was sluggish because some customers were wary of booking appointments as new Covid-19 clusters continue to emerge, while others were not yet fully vaccinated.

Ms Hazel Hew, a receptionist at Adeva Spa in Paragon shopping mall, said the outlet had 10 bookings for facial treatments yesterday, down from 20 to 30 such bookings a day before phase two (heightened alert) restrictions kicked in.

Ms Yvonne Sin, a manager at Maska Beauty and Therapy Centre in Ang Mo Kio, said that over the long weekend her staff called customers who had earlier cancelled their bookings to tell them they could return to the salon from yesterday.

But the take-up has been slow. Ms Sin said in Mandarin: "Some are likely waiting for the cases to drop. Other customers could be working from home and don't require facial services. It'll be some time before business improves."

A spokesman for Yunomori Onsen and Spa in Kallang Wave Mall said the establishment issues patrons disposable wristbands if they are fully vaccinated.

These customers have the option of removing their masks in the spa's onsen facility.

However, the spa is not accepting reservations for facials or reopening its steam room and sauna until Aug 19, added the spokesman.

But bookings for facial treatments were swift at the Spa Esprit outlet at Wheelock Place, where a receptionist who wanted to be known only as Rara said slots for facial treatments on Friday and the coming weekend were fully booked.