Business graduate plies the roads as private-hire driver 10 hours a day

Mr Jeevan John Menon has a university degree, but for the past nine months, he has been working 10 hours a day as a private-hire driver.

The 31-year-old, who graduated with a Bachelor of Business Studies (Honours) in Management from University College Dublin in 2017, is now concerned that he will not be able to return to a corporate job.

Mr Menon, who previously worked in the marketing, technology and customer service fields, said: "I know I am not fulfilling any potential, and I am meant to do more in my life - this thought nags at me every day when I get on the road."

When he was retrenched as an account manager at a construction company last August, he went right into private-hire driving. Then, he was planning to apply for a Build-To-Order flat with his girlfriend and needed money.

And even though Mr Menon has been actively job hunting, all his applications have been rejected. He applies for at least 20 jobs a month, including those that are based abroad.

"Employers feel that driving Grab is not a proper job and does not require a skill set, so they think I have been doing nothing," he said. "Even if the pay offered is lower than what I earn now, I still get rejected straight away."

Now driving from 2pm till midnight daily, he earns about $4,000 a month, after petrol and vehicle costs, and taxes. He drives extra hours to make up for days when fares are low and trips are few and far between.

Close shaves with accidents are a daily occurrence, Mr Menon said. "When it rains, there is a price surge. And drivers do not stop taking jobs and accidents can happen," he added.

"Health and income are at stake. If you get injured, all your earnings are put on pause."

The long hours on the road make it tough for him to devote time and energy to go for interviews to re-enter the corporate world.

"I cannot give up half a day to go stand in a queue for an interview with my resume and hope for a job - it is not a practical and ideal situation."