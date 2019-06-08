Business China gives out annual awards

SINGAPORE - Property magnate Chua Thian Poh received the Business China Excellence Award on Thursday (June 7) at the organisation's annual awards night.

In its citation, Business China lauded Mr Chua - the chairman and chief executive of Ho Bee Group - for leading the group to "extraordinary business success spanning Singapore, China, Australia, United Kingdom and Europe".

It also praised him for promoting social cohesion and seeding cultural exchanges.

Mr Chua orchestrated initiatives such as establishing the Singapore Hokkien Huay Kuan Cultural Academy and Singapore Chinese Cultural Centre, facilitating greater understanding of Singaporean Chinese culture in a multicultural Singapore, said the citation.

" Mr Chua's tireless endeavours laid the foundation on which future generations can build on to strengthen Singapore-Sino friendship."

The Business China Enterprise Award went to the National University of Singapore's Master in Public Administration and Management Programme.

Mr James Ke, the chief executive of Unihearts International Education, received the Business China Young Achiever Award.