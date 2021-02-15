Business chamber plays key role in S'pore-China ties: Minister of State

The Singapore Chamber of Commerce and Industry in China (SingCham) has played an active and important role in deepening social and economic relations between the two countries, said Minister of State for Trade and Industry Alvin Tan yesterday.

He highlighted how at the start of the Covid-19 pandemic last year, the chamber stepped forward to organise donations in support of relief efforts. The Straits Times reported last year that SingCham raised $100,000.

Mr Tan was speaking at a Chinese New Year celebration jointly organised by SingCham, the Singapore embassy in Beijing and the Singapore Global Network.

SingCham was set up in 2002 to represent Singapore business interests to the Chinese government and help businessmen network with their Chinese counterparts.

Today, it has more than 1,000 members and chapters in nine provinces and cities, including Chongqing, Guangdong and Shanghai.

Yesterday's event - held virtually for the first time - was attended by over 200 people, including Singapore's Ambassador to China Lui Tuck Yew, SingCham chairman Ong Tze Guan, Singaporeans currently and formerly based in China, and Chinese community partners.

Mr Tan, who is also Minister of State for Culture, Community and Youth, said Singapore and China had maintained close contact from the onset of Covid-19, and promoted economic and trade cooperation while aiding each other in managing the pandemic.

He also noted the start of follow-up discussions on the China-Singapore Free Trade Agreement (FTA) Work Programme on Subsequent Negotiations, announced by Minister for Trade and Industry Chan Chun Sing in December last year.

The programme aims to elevate the FTA to leading global standards and to keep pace with the business community's needs.

The Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership agreement - signed last November by Asean member states, China, Australia, Japan, South Korea and New Zealand - also demonstrates the South-east Asian region's commitment to deepening economic integration, said Mr Tan.

"In the new year, I hope SingCham and many companies will continue to work together and support one another to take social and economic relations between Singapore and China to a higher level," he said in Mandarin.

"Although the world may not fully emerge from the shadow of the pandemic in 2021, I believe we will be able to overcome these tough times together and move towards a new path of development."