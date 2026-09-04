Business as usual for now, but firms, groups make plans if air quality worsens

The 24-hour PSI crossed into the unhealthy range in the central region on the morning of Sept 4, hitting 101 at 7am before steadily climbing to 120 at 9pm.

SINGAPORE – Businesses and groups that might be directly affected by the haze are carrying on with normal operations for now, but said they are prepared to take steps if the air quality worsens.

The 24-hour Pollutant Standards Index (PSI) crossed into the unhealthy range in the central region on the morning of Sept 4, hitting 101 at 7am before climbing to 120 at 9pm. The eastern part of Singapore also entered the unhealthy range at 9pm on the same day, with a PSI reading of 102.

Air quality is considered unhealthy when the PSI is in the range of 101 to 200, during which the National Environment Agency advises the public to cut down on prolonged or strenuous outdoor activities.

Parents such as Desmond Ng have had to adjust their plans because of the bad air quality on Sept 4. The 37-year-old human resources professional had hoped to spend the day out with his daughter, but shortened the outing to less than three hours at Anchorpoint mall.

The family is heading to Indonesia for a holiday on Sept 6 , and does not plan to go out before that unless it needs to, he added.

“Even if we go out, definitely not outdoor (activities). It’ll just be to run errands,” Ng said.

Businesses and organisations involved with outdoor activities, as well as a healthcare organisation The Straits Times spoke to, said they are prepared to make adjustments to their operations if necessary.

The Sentosa Development Corporation said it may recommend adjustments to event formats, operations or visitor advisories where necessary, according to the prevailing air quality and operational needs. In a media reply, the Skyline Luge in Sentosa said it had no plans to suspend its activities as the current PSI readings in the area were at a moderate level. But it added it would follow the official guidance if the situation changes.

Track and field’s Age Group Championships at the Home of Athletics in Kallang will proceed as planned, said Singapore Athletics, but races during the Sept 4 to 6 event may be cancelled if the air quality worsens. For example, races with a distance of 1,500m and above, as well as race-walking events, would be cancelled if the one-hour PM2.5 reading goes beyond 100.

The 24-hour PSI reading guides the public in planning their activities and events for the next 24 hours, while the one-hour PM2.5 reading points to current air quality, and is useful when planning activities in the next few hours.

Also, the Singapore Rugby Union and the Singapore Baseball and Softball Association said adjustments, such as tweaks to match formats or outdoor training sessions, will be considered if the air quality worsens.

Eateries near Fullerton Bay in the Central Business District said they are unlikely to be badly affected by the haze, but may shift their customers indoors if necessary.

Brewerkz’s outlet at One Fullerton had a “good lunch crowd” filling its outdoor space on Sept 4, said its manager Lotus Deganos, but she added that she might get her waiters to wear masks if they feel affected by the air quality.

The management of the restaurant Jypsy in the same area is reviewing whether its outdoor dining area needs more air circulators and fans, said its manager Catherine Chua. She added that locals have been requesting indoor seating as the air has been smoky over the past few days.

“Currently our patio is pretty well ventilated. In the evening, we open up the awning as well. If the haze worsens, depending on how the guests react, we might maximise more indoor (seating).”

Haze did not seem to turn away the nightlife crowd at Boat Quay and Circular Road, with ST observing at about 8pm crowds at al fresco eateries, pubs and bars.

Ren Ci, a charity healthcare institution providing nursing care for the elderly, said it will closely monitor patients, residents and clients who are more vulnerable, such as those with respiratory conditions and chronic heart or lung diseases.

It will reduce outdoor activities and adjust rehabilitation sessions to less strenuous indoor activities, and make N95 masks available if needed.

Pets are also vulnerable to unhealthy air quality, the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals said. It advised pet owners to take measures, such as limiting the intensity and duration of their pets’ outdoor activities, and keeping their pets well hydrated.