Bus, train ridership at 78% of pre-Covid-19 levels

Rail and bus ridership hit 78 per cent of pre-Covid-19 levels in the last week of April after Singapore dropped most of its pandemic restrictions, with all employees allowed to return to the workplace and group size limits removed.

This is a more than 10 percentage point increase from the 67 per cent recorded in the first week of January, when group sizes were still capped at five and only up to 50 per cent of workers could go back to the office.

The latest figures from the Land Transport Authority (LTA) come as the broader Singapore economy reopens, with more people returning to office, staying out late and going out more.

But a wholesale return to 2019 patterns remains some way off.

While the number of commuters taking public transport during the morning peak also increased from 59 per cent of pre-pandemic levels to 76 per cent, those who tapped out at stations in the Central Business District (CBD) during this time stayed at 51 per cent, in a sign that staggered working hours and telecommuting may be here to stay for a while yet.

Associate Professor Raymond Ong from the National University of Singapore said the figures suggest a shift back towards the pre-Covid-19 period.

"But (CBD) patterns seem to indicate that there might be some changes in office start times. If so, we will be expecting a change in post-pandemic travel patterns.

"This deserves a more careful look at how we design our public transport operations, including shorter frequency of trains and buses during the traditional off-peak hours."

Public transport operators and the Government have said they are closely monitoring numbers to gauge if there will be a permanent shift in commuting patterns.

The pandemic and restrictions have hit public transport ridership and fare revenue, with 2020 and 2021 having the lowest ridership numbers since 2010.

Madam Masayu Mansor, an officer in a local bank, said bus journeys take longer now, with more vehicles on the roads. The 47-year-old, who uses a walking stick owing to physical disabilities, said she has had difficulty getting a seat recently as all priority seats are usually occupied.

Security officer Mohd Hisham, 45, said trains are now more crowded and "a bit more uncomfortable". Waiting time, however, is still manageable, with an average wait of just two minutes for the train when he goes to work at 8.30am.

Separately, LTA said the number of people who took taxi and private-hire car services for the week of April 25 to May 1 remained at about 81 per cent of pre-Covid-19 levels, similar to the situation at the start of the year.

LTA statistics showed the number of taxi driver and private-hire car driver vocational licence holders inching up slightly from October last year to March this year, reversing the decline due to drivers leaving the industry amid the pandemic.

There were 94,513 valid taxi driver's vocational licence (TDVL) holders as at March, up from January's 94,111. For private-hire car driver's vocational licence (PDVL), the figure was 48,300 in March, up from 47,913 in January.

Prof Ong said this small increase does not make up for the industry losing about 7,000 TDVL holders and 8,000 PDVL holders amid the pandemic. The taxi fleet has also shrunk from 18,500 in 2020 to 14,600 today.

"This increase in valid licence holders is still a short-term trend, although it seems that some drivers are seeing more normalcy."

Grab driver Anamullah Hamidullah, 63, said there are many more passengers now, although heavier traffic means he still completes about the same number of trips each day.

"It is very easy to get passengers nowadays. Weekends are busier, but I still have to wait a bit in between passengers on weekdays," he said.

• Additional reporting by Irdina Aisyah