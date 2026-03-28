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Bus passenger taken to hospital after accident in Lornie Road

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In photos of the accident shared on Facebook, an SBS Transit bus is seen with a shattered windscreen and a severely damaged front door.

In photos of the accident posted on Facebook, an SBS Transit bus is seen with a shattered windscreen and a severely damaged front door.

PHOTOS: SCREENGRAB FROM SINGAPURA CHANNEL/FACEBOOK

Calista Wong

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SINGAPORE – A bus passenger was taken to hospital after an accident involving a bus and a prime mover in Lornie Road on the night of March 27.

Police said they were alerted to the accident, which happened in the direction of Thomson Road, at about 10.25pm that day. A 55-year-old male bus driver is assisting with investigations, police said.

The male passenger, 54, was taken conscious to Tan Tock Seng Hospital, said the police and Singapore Civil Defence Force.

In photos of the accident posted on Facebook, an SBS Transit bus is seen with a shattered windscreen and a badly damaged front door.

A prime mover is seen on the left of the bus, with a portion of its guard rail broken off and lying on the road.

The Straits Times has contacted SBS Transit for more information.

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.