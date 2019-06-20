Bus driver taken to hospital after accident involving car in Sin Ming

SINGAPORE - A private bus driver was taken to hospital after his vehicle was involved in an accident with a car on Wednesday (June 19).

The police were alerted at 8.45pm to the accident between the two vehicles at the junction of Sin Ming Drive and Sin Ming Road.

The bus driver, 43, was conscious when taken to Tan Tock Seng Hospital.

Footage of the accident scene shared with citizen journalism site Stomp showed that the bus had driven onto a pedestrian walkway and broken through the barrier along the pathway.

An eyewitness told Chinese-language paper Shin Min Daily News that the driver of the bus looked to have lost control of the vehicle and beat a red light before colliding with the car.

The eyewitness added that the bus only stopped after it went through the barrier on the pedestrian pathway.

The police are investigating the accident.