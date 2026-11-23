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The Singapore Civil Defence Force was alerted to the fire in Braddell Road at 6.55pm.

SINGAPORE – A bus caught fire in Braddell on Nov 23, resulting in traffic delays in Braddell Road during the evening peak hour.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said in response to queries that it was alerted to the fire in Braddell Road at 6.55pm.

The fire involved the engine compartment of a bus. SCDF extinguished the fire with one water jet and hose reel.

No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire is under investigation, added SCDF.

Eight bus services were delayed by up to 50 minutes along Braddell Road (towards Bartley Road), while two others were diverted, according to a public transport status update on the SimplyGo app at 8.52pm.

Photos of the aftermath show the charred husk of the bus after the fire had been put out. PHOTO: JUSTBORNAMA/REDDIT

In a video of the scene posted on Reddit, a bus can be seen engulfed in flames as other cars move slowly past it.

Photos of the aftermath, also shared on Reddit, show the charred husk of the bus after the fire had been put out.