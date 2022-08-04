Bus and train services to end later on eve of National Day

The last train and selected bus services will end later next Monday, the eve of the National Day public holiday.

The last trains will depart from City Hall MRT station at 12.30am for commuters travelling on the North-South and East-West lines towards Jurong East, Marina South Pier, Pasir Ris and Tuas Link stations.

On the Circle Line, the last train from Dhoby Ghaut station, heading towards HarbourFront, will depart at 11.55pm, while the last train in the other direction will leave at 11.30pm.

The last train heading to Punggol MRT station on the North-East Line will depart from HarbourFront at 12.30am, while the train in the other direction will leave Punggol station at 12.02am.

For those travelling on the Downtown Line from Bukit Panjang MRT station, the last train heading towards Expo MRT station will leave at 12.03am, while the last train will leave Expo station at 12.04am.

The last trains on the Thomson-East Coast Line will depart from Caldecott MRT station at 12.05am and from Woodlands North MRT station at 11.57pm.

The last trains on the Sengkang-Punggol LRT will leave at 1.06am from Sengkang LRT and 1.08am from Punggol LRT.

Public transport operators SBS Transit and SMRT also said that they would be extending the last timings of selected bus services to complement the later train timings.

Go-Ahead Singapore and Tower Transit similarly announced extensions to the timings of their last bus services for next Monday.