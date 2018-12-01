Burst water pipe causes bus diversions

Several buses plying Tiong Bahru Road have been diverted since Thursday due to a burst water pipe.

Urgent road works were carried out overnight and yesterday, resulting in two days of service disruption for bus commuters.

In response to queries from The Straits Times, national water agency PUB said that it received a report of a pipe leak in Tiong Bahru Road, near Zion Road, at about 2.45am on Thursday.

The agency said it immediately deployed its service van crew and contractors to the site.

The pipe leak has been isolated, and one of the two lanes on Tiong Bahru Road towards Tiong Bahru Plaza has been closed to facilitate the repair works, which are expected to be completed by today.

Water supply to customers has not been affected, and the cause of the leak is being investigated, PUB added.

Transport operator SBS Transit tweeted at 6.24am on Thursday that services 5, 16, 33, 63, 122, 123, 123M, 195, 195A and 851 would be skipping three bus stops in Tiong Bahru Road towards Redhill.

One of the bus stops is located opposite Tiong Bahru MRT station.

At 5.22am yesterday, SBS Transit said that the 10 bus services would continue to skip a bus stop at Block 18 Tiong Bahru Road due to urgent road works.

Mr Alvin Yuen, 37, who works in the finance industry, said part of the road was blocked to traffic at about 2pm on Thursday.

When he returned home at about 10pm, Mr Yuen noticed that only one lane remained open to traffic and only cars were allowed to pass through it.

He said his father had to take a long walk to another bus stop on his way to Tiong Bahru Market yesterday due to the diversions.

Members of the public can report any pipe leaks to PUB's 24-hour call centre on 1800-CALL-PUB .