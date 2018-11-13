Bundle of energy at ChildAid rehearsal

Performers rehearsing for the annual ChildAid children's charity concert to be held at Resorts World Sentosa on Nov 25 and 26. The 14th edition of the concert, which is put together by creative director Dick Lee, has the theme "Jumpin' Jukebox Jive" and it will showcase how pop music has evolved over the past 60 years. Organised by The Straits Times and The Business Times, the beneficiaries are the ST School Pocket Money Fund, which provides financial aid to students from low-income families, and the BT Budding Artists Fund, which offers disadvantaged youngsters arts training and performing opportunities. President Halimah Yacob will be guest of honour at the concert on Nov 26. Tickets start from $18 and are available at www.sistic.com.sg and Sistic outlets.