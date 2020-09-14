Bundle deals part of $2-million tie-up between STB and Klook to boost local tourism

SINGAPORE - A seven-month tie-up between the Singapore Tourism Board (STB) and travel booking platform Klook will offer bundle deals for dining, tours, leisure attractions and accommodation to help boost businesses in precincts like the Civic District and Katong-Joo Chiat.

They will cater to interest groups such as foodies and outdoor enthusiasts, and include, for example, a stay at Hotel Mono in Chinatown paired with a trishaw tour of the area.

The $2-million partnership is part of the $45-million SingapoRediscovers marketing campaign, which aims to get locals to holiday at home amid travel restrictions and a tourist drought.

Other promotions listed on Klook's website include discounts on dining and attractions.

Aside from marketing initiatives, the partnership will also encourage businesses to develop new products and experiences, Klook and STB said in a statement on Monday (Sept 14).

Mr Marcus Yong, Klook's vice-president for marketing for the Asia-Pacific, said the platform lists more than 600 local activities.

"We hope to help businesses build collective demand and reignite the industry," he said.

