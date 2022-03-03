Bumpy road to starting a family

First, renovations for their flat were postponed by about three months due to the circuit breaker in 2020.

Then Mr Gerard Robert, 37, and Ms Jessica Anne Tay, 27, had to postpone their wedding, originally planned for July 2020, due to the safe management measures then.

They finally tied the knot in January last year, with about 100 guests in-person and others tuning in online.

"We were quite determined to get married, no matter what happens with Covid-19," said Mr Robert, a church youth worker.

He and Ms Tay, a digital engagement and marketing specialist, have since moved into their resale flat in Hougang and welcomed a baby boy into their lives last month.

It is a bonus to receive financial grants from the Government, Mr Robert said, but they did not influence their decision to have a child.

"The financial support is good to have, especially with inflation, GST and the cost of living going up," he added.

As new parents, having supportive employers, and more paternity and childcare leave would help, he said. He also hopes for more infant care places to be available, as spots near their home are all full.

